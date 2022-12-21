Waltonchain Hits Market Capitalization of $16.05 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $16.05 million and approximately $434,894.02 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,474,135 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,498,923 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

