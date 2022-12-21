Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Decreased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,374 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37,597 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 1.3 %

WMT stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.88. The stock had a trading volume of 95,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084,157. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.09 and a 200 day moving average of $134.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

