Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 12.4% Lower This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $2.84 or 0.00016833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $77.08 million and $17.54 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00014340 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00035729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040511 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00225949 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.86512354 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $6,442,209.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

