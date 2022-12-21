Virtus Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.53

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and traded as high as $6.68. Virtus Total Return Fund shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 229,143 shares traded.

Virtus Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.

Virtus Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,323,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,132,000. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 605.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 525,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 450,608 shares during the last quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,174,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 20.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 453,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the period. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

