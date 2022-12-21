Virtus Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.53

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and traded as high as $6.68. Virtus Total Return Fund shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 229,143 shares traded.
Virtus Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.
Virtus Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.48%.
Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
