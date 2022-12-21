Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Up to $3.40

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.55. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 207 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67.

Institutional Trading of Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace ( NYSE:EVTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $910,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.