Vertcoin (VTC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $22,232.08

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.62 million and $22,232.08 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,799.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00389558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021999 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.33 or 0.00876971 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00098451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.28 or 0.00596916 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00267321 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,718,272 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

