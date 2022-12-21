Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $32.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. 25,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 428,533 shares.The stock last traded at $19.01 and had previously closed at $18.59.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRNA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth about $200,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth about $1,144,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth about $2,449,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth about $4,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

