Venus BUSD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.77 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $58.66 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Venus BUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $883.73 or 0.05261301 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.50 or 0.00497125 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.48 or 0.29454917 BTC.

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02175389 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,758,032.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus BUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus BUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.