Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.38). Approximately 15,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 94,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.39).

Various Eateries Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.04. The firm has a market cap of £28.04 million and a P/E ratio of -6.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38.98.

About Various Eateries

(Get Rating)

Various Eateries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Restaurant and Hotel. The company operates two brands across 13 locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, café, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Various Eateries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Various Eateries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.