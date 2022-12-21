Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $217,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 79.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 61,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.62. The company had a trading volume of 58,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,977. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.95.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

