Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.6% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.33. 67,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,977. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.95. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

