Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,315 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $78,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $23,659,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $355.54. 64,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,817,861. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.05 and its 200 day moving average is $359.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

