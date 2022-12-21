Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Lifted by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.1% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $157.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $183.79.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

