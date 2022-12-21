Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.7% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,853. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $229.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.49.
