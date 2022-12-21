Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $23,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $491,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 282.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.92. 8,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,853. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.82 and its 200-day moving average is $186.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $229.60.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.