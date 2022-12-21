Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Down 0%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) was down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.00 and last traded at $58.05. Approximately 8,400,178 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 3,338,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

