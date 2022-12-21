Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Increased by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.8% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VOE stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,446. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

