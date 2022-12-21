Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) is Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.0% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $180.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $257.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.