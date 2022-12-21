Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,560. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.79 and its 200-day moving average is $178.49.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

