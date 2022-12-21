Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,158. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $88.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

