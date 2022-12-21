Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after buying an additional 640,429 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after buying an additional 635,707 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,969,000 after buying an additional 472,441 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 558,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after buying an additional 461,147 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,158. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $88.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

