Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $16,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $5.98 on Wednesday, reaching $328.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,804. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

