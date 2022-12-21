Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,173 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 341% compared to the average volume of 1,173 call options.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VYM traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,655. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the period.

