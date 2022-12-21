Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
VLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.
Valley National Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:VLY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.22. 2,451,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp
About Valley National Bancorp
Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.