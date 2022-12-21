Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

VLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:VLY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.22. 2,451,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

About Valley National Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after buying an additional 5,374,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,936,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,340,000 after buying an additional 2,877,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after buying an additional 2,051,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,628,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,003,000 after buying an additional 1,534,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1,048.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,043,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after buying an additional 952,881 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

