Uniswap Price Down 10.9% This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $5.29 or 0.00031441 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.03 billion and approximately $41.64 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00389764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021895 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000947 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018073 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000417 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.28075351 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 586 active market(s) with $47,216,080.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

