Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 19.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in Unilever by 64.8% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in Unilever by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

NYSE UL traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $54.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.45%.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.