Tyman (LON:TYMN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $229.20

Shares of Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 229.20 ($2.78) and traded as low as GBX 225.50 ($2.74). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 230 ($2.79), with a volume of 290,534 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Tyman to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 420 ($5.10) to GBX 250 ($3.04) in a report on Monday, September 5th.

Tyman Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 210.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 228.72. The company has a market cap of £459.28 million and a P/E ratio of 900.35.

About Tyman

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

Featured Articles

