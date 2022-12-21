Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.10

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.10 and traded as low as $29.22. Tucows shares last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 47,244 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Tucows Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.21 million, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.77.
Insider Transactions at Tucows
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tucows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its position in Tucows by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,695,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,426,000 after acquiring an additional 242,711 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Tucows by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,446,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,490,000 after acquiring an additional 126,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tucows by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 84,384 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tucows by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,980,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tucows by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 18,785 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tucows Company Profile
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tucows (TCX)
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.