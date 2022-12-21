Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.10

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.10 and traded as low as $29.22. Tucows shares last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 47,244 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.21 million, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $144,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,153,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,102,962.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,365 shares of company stock valued at $559,934. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its position in Tucows by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,695,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,426,000 after acquiring an additional 242,711 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Tucows by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,446,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,490,000 after acquiring an additional 126,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tucows by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 84,384 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tucows by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,980,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tucows by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 18,785 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

