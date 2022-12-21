Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $64.37

Shares of Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.37 and traded as low as $64.01. Truxton shares last traded at $64.01, with a volume of 216 shares.

Truxton Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $189.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.77.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation, through Truxton Trust Company, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

