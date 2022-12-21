True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.12

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 23615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
True Drinks Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.
True Drinks Company Profile
True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.
