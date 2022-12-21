Trilogy Capital Group, Llc Sells 1,161,000 Shares of Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Stock

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) major shareholder Trilogy Capital Group, Llc sold 1,161,000 shares of Smart for Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $301,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,229,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Smart for Life Stock Performance

SMFL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. 211,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,603. Smart for Life, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.

Get Smart for Life alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart for Life stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Smart for Life as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Smart for Life Company Profile

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on Smart for Life in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smart for Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart for Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.