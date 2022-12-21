Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.59

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.59 and traded as high as C$3.73. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$3.60, with a volume of 525,279 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TCW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.97.

Trican Well Service Trading Up 2.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$865.77 million and a PE ratio of 14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

