Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 264 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,495. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.