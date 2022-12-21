Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

DIA traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.31. The stock had a trading volume of 137,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,283. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.45 and a 200 day moving average of $319.62.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

