Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,302 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in General Motors by 66.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $300,352,000 after buying an additional 6,290,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $72,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.78. The stock had a trading volume of 226,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,645,080. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

