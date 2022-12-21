Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 10,449 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,449 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 3.7% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $28,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 50.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $128.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.56 and its 200-day moving average is $161.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.89 and a one year high of $260.78.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,122 shares of company stock worth $28,735,207. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

