Trainline (LON:TRN) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 261.70 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 263.30 ($3.20). Approximately 381,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 810,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 269.70 ($3.28).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRN has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Trainline from GBX 460 ($5.59) to GBX 480 ($5.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.51) to GBX 350 ($4.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 370 ($4.49) to GBX 403 ($4.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trainline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 396.60 ($4.82).

Trainline Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 317.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 331.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 13,165.00.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

