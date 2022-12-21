Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Raised by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,189,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.80.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $528.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $528.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

