Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 3.9% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,580,667,000 after acquiring an additional 354,211 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,560,000 after purchasing an additional 181,476 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,208,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,041,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,094,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,989 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:TMO traded up $11.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $540.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,478. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $528.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $211.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.80.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.