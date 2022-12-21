The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Decreased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 3.2% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Progressive worth $54,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.77.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,592. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $127.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $100.09 and a one year high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 90.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

