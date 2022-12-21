The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) COO Matthew P. Miller Acquires 73,684 Shares

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) COO Matthew P. Miller purchased 73,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,325 shares in the company, valued at $166,558.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOIIW remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Tuesday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oncology Institute stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oncology Institute were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.

Featured Stories

