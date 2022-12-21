The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.78.

GPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $438,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $438,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

GAP Trading Down 2.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 58.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GAP will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 375.02%.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

