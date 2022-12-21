The Debt Box Price Up 35.8% This Week (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. The Debt Box has a market capitalization of $688.06 million and $2.42 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. One The Debt Box token can now be bought for $15.10 or 0.00089648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Debt Box Profile

The Debt Box’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

