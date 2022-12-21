The Buckle, Inc. Stock Rises 0% Following Same-Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) same store sales increased by 1.8% during the month of November. Buckle’s stock rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Buckle Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of BKE opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.03. Buckle has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $46.67.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $332.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.30 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 67.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Buckle will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Buckle by 2,840.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2,635.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

