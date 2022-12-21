The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Decreased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,615 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 231.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after buying an additional 1,622,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.14. 15,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of -94.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.