Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.6% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 34.3% during the third quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Texas Instruments by 24.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 27.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $166.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $150.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.79.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

