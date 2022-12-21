Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Gap Down to $4.53

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.41. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 947 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Telecom Argentina Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38.

Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the third quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares during the period. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

