TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.55

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $1.74. TechPrecision shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 21,075 shares changing hands.

TechPrecision Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.