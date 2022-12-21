TD Securities Increases Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$9.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BDT. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

TSE BDT traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.04. The company had a trading volume of 111,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,563. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$5.74 and a 1-year high of C$9.90. The company has a market cap of C$431.71 million and a PE ratio of 9.66.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$668.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$640.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 0.9200001 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

