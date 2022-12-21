Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $739.47

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 739.47 ($8.98) and traded as low as GBX 712.60 ($8.66). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 721.80 ($8.77), with a volume of 580,469 shares traded.

TATE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 980 ($11.90) to GBX 850 ($10.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.36) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 880 ($10.69) to GBX 780 ($9.48) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 853.75 ($10.37).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,227.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 711.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 739.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.06%.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

